Growing concerns over departure of Transnet executives

Questions are being raised over the departure of several executives from Transnet, as the state-owned company continues to face operational challenges.

Popo Molefe is the latest person to resign. He announced his resignation from the Transnet board on Friday.

The Public Enterprises Department says Molefe’s resignation has nothing to do with operational challenges at Transnet.

Minister Pravin Gordhan had replaced him with Andile Sanqu earlier this year, but Molefe remained on the board.

Spotlight on the collapse of Transnet with Professor Jan Havenga:

Molefe’s resignation follows those of three other senior executives.

The department’s spokesperson Elis Myandu explains why Molefe has resigned.

“It is important to note that the stepping down of Molefe is due to personal reasons and must not be misconstrued or interpreted as being in any way related to the recent developments at Transnet.

The company’s current board is led by Andile Sanqu who has a wealth of experience and business acumen to reposition Transnet for the future.” – Reporting by Nompu Siziba