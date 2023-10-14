Exodus continues as Popo Molefe quits Transnet

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Former Transnet Chairperson, Popo Molefe, has resigned from the state-owned company.

Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan replaced Molefe as chair with Andile Sanqu earlier this year, but Molefe remained on the board as non-executive director.

His calling it a day follows the resignations of three senior executives, namely Portia Derby who ends her term as CEO at the end of October. Transnet’s CFO, Nonkululeko Dlamini left the company at the end of September, while Siza Mzimela, Transnet Freight Rail’s CEO is also out.

This, following various stakeholders calling for their heads as the logistics giant has not being working efficiently in recent years.

Gordhan has wished Molefe well, thanking him for his “immense contribution”, adding that he and his board were unrelenting in trying to restore the company away from recent vested interests and state capture. – Article by Nompu Siziba

The video below sheds the spotlight on leadership exodus at Transnet: