Groblersdal court to deliver judgment in assault case

The Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo is poised to deliver its judgment in the case of Pieter Groenewald and Stephan Greef, owners of a security company.

The charges stem from an allegedly racially motivated incident in which the accused allegedly assaulted their 30-year-old security guard, Veneruru Kavari, and set a dog on him.

The defendants, Groenewald and Greef, are facing a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Cele, Lamola attend the Groblersdal assault court case:

