Groblersdal court to deliver judgment in assault case

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Cele, Lamola attend the Groblersdal assault court case:
The Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo is poised to deliver its judgment in the case of Pieter Groenewald and Stephan Greef, owners of a security company.
The charges stem from an allegedly racially motivated incident in which the accused allegedly assaulted their 30-year-old security guard, Veneruru Kavari, and set a dog on him.
The defendants, Groenewald and Greef, are facing a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
Cele, Lamola attend the Groblersdal assault court case: