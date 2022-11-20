Police have opened an inquest docket following the death of three-year-old Keketso Saule who was mauled to death by two pitbulls at Hennenman in the Free State. The incident happened in the neighbour’s yard.

Police have taken the neighbour away for his own safety after angry community members gathered outside his house demanding answers. The dogs have also been removed.

Police Spokesperson Mahlomola Kareli, “The 3-year-old toddler was certified dead at the scene with severe injuries on the head. The dog was removed by its owner and its locked away at a place known by the police. Public order police are deployed to the area as the situation is tense.”

This happens only a week after an eight-year-old Olebogeng Mosime was mauled to death by a pitbull.

Sue owner of the dog

The parents of Mosime can sue for emotional trauma and even funeral costs from the owner of the dog. This is according to a legal expert who says victims of dog attacks, have legal recourse in terms of delictual claim.

Pitbull mauls 8-year-old to death:

The dog allegedly escaped its enclosure and jumped over the fence. It then attacked the child who was playing alone, biting him severely on the neck and chest. The boy was declared dead on the scene.

Trauma, pain and suffering are some of the things that the parents can claim from the pitbull owners. They will also have to prove that when the incident happened the victim was in his rightful place.

According to Legal expert Machini Motloung, the parents also need to show there was no provocation of the dog. Motloung says should parents sue there will be a factual inquiry where the owners will explain what care they took to ensure that the dog does not escape and whether warning signs were visible in their yard.

“The parents observed this horrific incident, and, in this instance, they can claim both special and general damages. With special damages – we talk of damages that can be quantified, easily quantified, such as your funeral expenses, they can claim that. And in terms of general damages – they can because they observe this incident, they are able to claim nervous and emotional shock and trauma.”