A Benoni woman is scheduled to appear in court in March 2023 after being released on a warning for allegedly calling black people rapists and thieves and urging for them to be banned and killed.

60-year-old Belinda Magor was arrested on Saturday after a criminal case was opened against her. Her voice note went viral on social media, allegedly after making comments while supposedly defending pit bulls.

This follows calls for the dog breed to be banned as domestic animal attacks on young children continue to rise.

Police spokesperson Brenda Muridili adds, “Police in Gauteng can confirm that a case of Crimean Injuria was opened following a voice note on social media that was calling for black people to be banned instead of Pit bulls. The suspect aged 60 was arrested and released the same day on a warning. She will appear in court on 27 March 2023.”

Meanwhile, South African Human Rights Commissioner, Andre Gaum says the voice note constitutes hate speech.

“The South African Human Rights Commission is in possession of the voice note in question, allegedly from Belinda Magor. The content of this voice note is horrific and deplorable. It no doubt constitutes prima facie hate speech of the most horrible kind. As a result, the Commission’s Gauteng provincial office will send a letter of demand to the respondent. Based on her response the commission will decide on its next steps,” adds Gaum.