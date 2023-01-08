A 60-year-old Lichtenburg dog owner in the North West was allegedly mauled to death by his 3 dogs.

It is alleged that during load shedding, the deceased’s wife was busy on the other end of their house when she heard the dogs barking.

The incident was reported on Saturday afternoon.

At first she did not bother to go and check what was wrong as their house is situated on a busy street and the dogs frequently bark at pedestrians and vehicles passing by.

Moreover, after the electricity was restored, she allegedly went inside the house looking for her husband, but could not find him. Upon continuing with the search, the woman saw her husband lying motionless outside in the garden.

She then quickly went outside only to find that her husband was bitten by their two dogs, staffie pitbull crossings and one unknown breed dog.

Police and Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) were called and the man was certified dead at the scene.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) were also called and the 3 dogs were removed from the premises.

An inquest docket has been opened and investigations into the matter continue.