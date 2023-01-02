Residents of Ga-Makgato village outside Senwabarwana in Limpopo have marched to the local police station demanding justice for a woman who was mauled to death by two Pit bulls.

Forty three-year-old Melitha Sekole was attacked by the two dogs on her way to work two weeks ago. She succumbed to her injuries at the Pietersburg Provincial hospital.

Police say the owner of the dogs has since been arrested and will make a second court appearance on Thursday. Residents have also called for Pit bulls to be removed from their communities.

“As the community we feel very unsafe having Pit bulls within our area. This incident can be seen as the first reported hence it’s not the first to happen in this area. We are here to find out to be given a report from the police to since the incident, what have they done. We got reports that they arrested the owner but we are not sure because we must be told by the police” say the residents.

Regulations

In November The PitBull Federation of South Africa called for stricter regulations around the breeding of the dog in the country.

This comes as calls intensify to ban the breed from being a domestic pet after the a mauling claimed the life of an eight-year-old boy in Bloemfontein.

Spokesperson for the Federation Lehanda Rheeder says while they do sympathise with the family, the entire breed cannot be stereotyped and punished.

Below is the full interview with Lehanda Rheeder: