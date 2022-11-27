The 37-year-old Eastern Cape woman, whose identity is withheld, was on her way to work on Sunday morning when the dogs allegedly attacked her.

Two men who witnessed the attack ran to a nearby security official, who called the police.

Eastern Cape Col Priscilla Naidu says the woman was walking on Alfred Road when she was attacked.

“It is alleged that at about 07:45, two males who witnessed the attack, ran to a nearby security official and reported the incident. The security official contacted the police however when police arrived, the badly injured woman was lying on the side of the road.”

Naidu says the woman sustained serious injuries to her face and upper body.

“The dogs were nowhere to be found. She died before receiving any medical attention; an inquest docket is opened for investigation.”

SAPS Port Alfred detectives are searching for the owner of the dogs. The number and breed of the dogs are unknown at this stage and police believe that the two males who witnessed the incident can provide crucial information in the investigation.

Anyone who may know the owner of the dogs, as well as the two males, is asked to contact SAPS Port Alfred, D/Lt Col Yogan Reddy on 046 604 2405 or 082 332 8794 or the nearest police station.