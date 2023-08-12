Two people, an elderly pensioner and a three-year-old toddler, have burnt to death, and a third victim sustained serious burn wounds when their house was set alight at Rotterdam village, outside Giyani, in Limpopo.

According to information, an elderly pensioner, aged 70, locked himself, his wife aged 63 and their 3-year old nephew inside a house and set it alight allegedly due to a domestic related matter.

The child later died at hospital.

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says the woman and the child had been rescued by neighbours who responded after the cries.

Police have opened two cases of inquest.