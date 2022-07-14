Early Thursday morning traffic in Gqeberha was severely disrupted by a protest by mini-bus taxi operators against the high fuel price.

The taxi operators used their vehicles to block off the Stanford road intersection on the N2 and sections of Stanford road. The protest was later dispersed by police and mini-bus taxis were impounded.

The protesting taxi operators say making ends meet is a daily struggle amidst the soaring fuel prices. Some of the drivers have called on the government to urgently intervene.

One driver says, “We need to stand up for this because it is not fair for us at all we started this here because in the taxi industry we are struggling, we can’t feed our families the government needs to act urgently.”

Another says, “We want our government to come up with a plan even to subsidize our petrol because we are suffering or something please must be done.”

The strike affected motorists and commuters all across the city. The roads were congested as motorists used alternative routes and many commuters had to walk to work.

One motorist says, “I have been awake since 5 am, I work very far away so because of this strike I had to walk to work. ”

Another says, “Today I won’t’ get paid for this day because of the strike we understand that the petrol is high but we might lose our jobs. Government needs to wake up and help South Africans it’s not easy at all.”

Police spokesperson, Col Priscilla Naidu, says law enforcement authorities acted quickly and the roads were cleared just after seven o’clock.

“At about 05:00 this morning, about 20 taxis congregated gathered at the Gelvandale Stadium in protest against the escalating fuel prices. They then blocked sections of Stanford road. The road has been cleared. Stun grenades were fired and 8 taxis impounded.”

The taxi operators from the northern areas say they will meet and plot a way forward.

-Reporting by Wando Nomoyi