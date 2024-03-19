Govt confirms extradition application of AKA, Tibz’ murder suspects

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services has confirmed that an extradition application for the two men linked to the murder of Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane has been approved and sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions in Eswatini.

Forbes and Motsoane were killed on Florida Road in Durban last year.

Last month, the alleged suspects Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande were arrested by the Eswatini police.

They are facing four counts of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder.

The pair have appeared at the Manzini Magistrate’s Court three times, with all appearances postponed to await a formal extradition application by South Africa.

The two brothers are expected back in court tomorrow to hear the formal extradition application among other submissions.

Justice Ministry Statement:



The bail application of five of the seven accused linked to the murders AKA and Tibz continues today in the Durban Magistrate’s Court.

At least two of the accused have told the court that they were assaulted by police and forced into confessing to the murders.

Yesterday, one of the accused, Lindani Ndimande, told the court that his life and those of his two co-accused who are currently detained in Eswatini, are at risk.

Ndimande further claimed that members of the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) National Intervention Unit threatened to kill his family if they did not cooperate with investigations into his whereabouts.

VIDEO: Bail application of 5 of 7 suspects resumes in Durban:



Additional reporting by Nonjabulo Mnthungwa-Makamu.