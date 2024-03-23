Government working to attract more investors to E Cape: Ramaphosa

Reading Time: 2 minutes

African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa says the government is working hard to attract more investors to the Eastern Cape.

Speaking during his two-day campaign in Gqeberha, Ramaphosa says there have been many improvements in the province’s infrastructure, pointing to the Umzimvubu Dam.

Ramaphosa also praises the Premier of the Eastern Cape, Oscar Mabuyane, for developments in the province.

“He spends quite a bit of time going around to various parts of the world to attract investors to come here. To give them confidence and to ensure that there is proper infrastructure on the ground. The roads are being done, dams are being built. We have spoken for years about the Umzimvubu dam, here in the Eastern Cape. It is now being built after many years of speaking about this very important dam.”

Competitive skills

Speaking to learners who had a dialogue on challenges facing young people, President Ramaphosa encouraged them to ensure they follow careers that will help the economy and get them into the job market.

“As you exercise your choice just remember that you must go and learn competitive skills. Skills that you know and believe are going to ensure that you get a job, as soon as you finish university or college.”

2024 Elections I ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa on an election campaign trail in Nelson Mandela Bay: