Gospel artist Dr Kenny Makweng honoured in a memorial service

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Throngs of gospel music lovers and artists are expected to gather at the Akasia Community Hall in Karen Park, Pretoria, to commemorate the legendary gospel star, Dr Kenny Makweng, at a memorial service.

The “Ke Mosione” hitmaker passed away on Monday following a short illness, aged 51.

The family’s spokesperson Advocate Mphafolane Koma says all is set. “We are ready for the memorial service, and we expect a lot of people to come to pay their respects and honor Dr. Kenny Makweng. We are expecting to start at 12 this afternoon, and the program will run until into the early evening.”

Multi-award-winning gospel artist Dr Winnie Mashaba has sent her condolences to the family via a post on her social media page.

“Please let us continue to celebrate his life without any limitations. Malome Kenny was for all of us through music. During these difficult times for Dr. Makweng’s family, all we can do is show them love by posting about their son and the memories he has with him. We have dearly lost a legend in our traditional gospel genre, but we are hopeful that Heaven gained an angel. Goodnight son of Zion.”

Tributes pour in

Since his passing, fellow artists and gospel music fans have been sending their condolences to the Makweng family and expressing their shock at the passing of a ZCC gospel music legend – a gospel genre that originated from within the ZCC church.

Long-time friend and backing vocalist, Thulani Mthimunye, wrote, “It’s now that I’m realizing that it’s true you are gone, my friend, Dr. Kenny Makweng. You will forever be in my heart and my family. No one will give me the happiness that you gave me daily during our friendship since 2011, (I) enjoyed all our trips with the happiness you always wanted while others were busy judging you. You were a true friend that would wake up and say, ‘Sorry Mfanaka, mara a ka bolaya motho (I didn’t kill anyone),’ we would laugh, and the matter would be closed.”

Makweng’s protégé, Thapelo Tsotetsi, wrote, “I am deeply moved by the passing of Moholo Waka Kenny. Words fail me. Everything happened so quickly for me to absorb. It all feels like a bad dream that I am yet to awake from. Sadly, I waited and waited. I am comforted in knowing he is in a better place – bjale kage ebe ele modumedi (since he was a believer).”

Makweng, who was born in Mpumalanga, first got into the music industry in 1987 as a founding member of the Mabopane-based Nkosana and Stocks and Stocks gospel choir formed by the late Charles Nkosana Kodi.

He took part in the group’s maiden album “A Ba Rapele Ka Nnete” produced by Solomon Molokwane, popularly known as Solly Moholo.

Following the passing of his father in 1994, Makweng returned to Mpumalanga, and he ceased to be a member of Stocks and Stocks before he was eventually persuaded to get back to recording music in 1997. That year he released “Eloyi Lamasabakathane” with Masogana A Kgotso, the first of a string of projects he produced until his passing.

During his 27-year career as a recording artist, Makweng worked with music giants, including the late Oleseng Shuping, Nkosana, Lucas ‘Mojeremane’ Xale on “The Rock,” and collaborated with other artists, including the late Nana Coyote. “Bafana Ba Mmino,” “Kenny with Friends” are some of the groups Makweng formed.

Makweng will be laid to rest on Sunday in Mpumalanga. His funeral service will be held at his home in Digwale, while his burial will take place in Keerom.