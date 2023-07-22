African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has warned that Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan could be moved from his portfolio should he not carry out the transport policy of the ruling party.

He was speaking at the ANC Women’s League Conference under way at Nasrec, south of Johannesburg.

“The Reserve Bank says the repo rate stays as it is and it says fix load shedding and fix logistics of the country and then it says move the heavy vehicles off the road to rail and that is the policy of the ANC and I am going to say to Pravin Gordhan, I was also there, I was a Minister of Transport, Comrade Pravin move faster or otherwise we will move you,” Mbalula explains.

Video: SG Fikile Mbalula addresses the ANC Women’s League conference: