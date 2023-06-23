The Gauteng education department says the delays in the payment of stipends to TVET college students currently doing internships were because they were busy capturing and verifying the students’ vendor numbers.

Students say they have not been paid from April to date.

The department’s Steve Mabona claims all students have been paid by now, but those who spoke to the SABC News say this is not the case.

For some who have been paid, they have received half the expected amount.

According to the DA in Gauteng, more than 7,000 young people are registered as interns under the Gauteng City Region Academy programme.

DA Gauteng Shadow MEC, Khume Ramulifho, says he has tabled questions in the Gauteng Legislature, demanding answers.

“It is disappointing that GDE has been silent on the issue, yet they are aware of the plight of these learners. The department cannot expect young people to attend their programs on empty stomachs and without much-needed necessities. The DA demands that the Gauteng MEC for Education, Matome Chiloane, urgently intervene to speed up the stipend payment issue and ensure that it never happens again,” he says.