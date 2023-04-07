The Gauteng province has already experienced two major crashes, with the Easter weekend having only just begun. Last night, Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to two incidents on the N1 highway, only a few kilometers apart.

A number of people were injured in both incidents however, no fatalities have been reported.

Emer-G-Med’s Kyle van Reenen says,”The first collision scene occurred in the vicinity of the Garsfontein off ramp and involved 9 vehicles and a truck. Miraculously only one patient sustained moderate injuries and was treated and transported by Emer-G-Med paramedics. The second collision happened in the vicinity of the Stormvoël offramp and involved three vehicles and a trailer. Seven people suffered injuries ranging from moderate to serious. The injured were treated and stabilised on scene before being taken to a nearby hospital for further care.”

Motorists urged to exercise caution: