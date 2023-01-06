Gauteng police have arrested four suspects linked to a shooting incident in Westbury in Johannesburg on New Year’s Eve. They were found in possession of firearms, ammunition and a suspected stolen vehicle.

The suspects could also face charges for the possession of drugs and involvement in gang-related crimes in Westbury and Eldorado Park.

Gauteng police spokesperson, Mavela Masondo explains, “Police received information that the suspects believed to be involved in the recent Westbury shooting were driving around the area. Members from Anti-Gang Unit, Sophiatown Crime Prevention Unit and Sophiatown Robbery Reaction Unit kept a close observation. The vehicle driven by the suspects was spotted at the corner of Fuel and Kretzmar Roads and it was stopped. It was established that the car was reported stolen in Ennerdale last year December. The suspects led the police to a block of flats in Coronationville where two more suspects were arrested.”

#sapsGP 4 Suspects believed to be responsible for a shooting incident that took place in Westbury on 31 Dec 2022 were arrested yesterday in Westbury after they were found in possession of firearms and a car reported to be stolen in Ennerdale #TrioCrimes MEhttps://t.co/SOM020ig7c pic.twitter.com/ckYpgF6nuz — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) January 6, 2023