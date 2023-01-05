Residents from Westbury in Johannesburg have vowed to continue camping outside the Sophiatown police station until police put an end to the ongoing gang-related violence in their community.

Residents have been camped outside the police station since November last year. This follows an increase in shooting incidents in Westbury.

Last year alone, more than a dozen people were shot and killed, whilst several others were left wounded.

Community activist, Lavern Lodge, says they have lost faith in the police. “We are going to camp here until we get the assistance of the police we really need them to do something because this is now seriously out of hand. And we can not live like this. This is inhumane. We can not live like this. This is not the way to go. People are being shot two to three times a day and people are being killed and we need the police to come to the party honestly.”

Westbury residents protest against gang violence: Nov 11, 2022