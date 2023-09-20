A mother, who lost two sons to gun violence in less than 12 months in Eldorado Park, South of Johannesburg, is calling on government to come up with a permanent solution to the problem of drugs and gang-related violence in the area.

Her son is among a group of people shot on Friday in an alleged gang-related shooting in Eldorado Park and Westbury.

This is the second son the mother of four has lost through gun violence. Her other son was shot and killed also in Eldos, less than a year ago.

City of Joburg Speaker, Colleen Makhubele visits the area on Wednesday.

Speaking to SABC News, the mother who prefers anonymity says, “It’s a senseless killing. Mothers are crying out. We need intervention. This must stop, we cant take it anymore. Every week, mothers are standing on open graves. We are parents we do not want to bury our children. Our children must bury us. Our young men are being hunted down and killed like dogs. We have to pick them up from the streets. It needs to stop.”

Another upsurge in gang-related violence in Eldorado Park, Diepsloot and Westbury