Gauteng police have arrested two suspects following a shooting incident in Westbury, Johannesburg. Two people were shot and wounded on Monday. The suspects aged 20 and 23, face a charge of attempted murder.

They allegedly approached the two victims who were standing in the street and opened fire before fleeing the scene.

The motive for the incident is still unknown.

Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo says, “It is alleged that the victims were standing on the street when they were approached by three armed men who shot at them. The two victims were taken to the nearest medical care centre for treatment. Police responded to the scene and immediately launched a manhunt for the suspects. Two suspects were arrested in Westbury while the lookout is continuing for a suspect that is still at large. The motive for the shooting cannot be confirmed at this stage. The arrested suspects will be profiled to establish if they are not linked to other crimes.”