Police in Gauteng say they have deployed additional resources to Tembisa east of Johannesburg following a cash-in-transit heist in the area.

Police says a white Mercedes Benz crashed into a G4S cash van on Monjane Street on Friday.

Seven suspects then started shooting at the van. National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says the suspects let the guards out, took a pistol and used explosives to gain access.

“We are looking for at least seven suspects who left with an undisclosed amount of money, no injuries were reported and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information on this particular heist is encouraged to call the cops.”

Meanwhile, residents of Eldorado Park and Westbury in Johannesburg say police are losing the war against gangsterism in their areas.

There was a series of deadly shootings in which five people were killed in suspected gang-related violence in the areas on Friday.

Community leader and activist, Dereleen James has accused police of failing them.

“Where are the people mandated to work in this area? Where is the National Police Commissioner, where is the provincial commissioner? That’s the way they do things. They shoot you a couple of times on your face because they believe your face must be on the t-shirt. So five fatalities here.”

In related video below, residents of Westbury and Eldorado Park living in fear as gangs, crime take chokehold: