Gauteng MEC to address Diepkloof hostel concerns

Gauteng Human Settlements and Infrastructure Development MEC Lebogang Maile is scheduled to visit Diepkloof hostel in Soweto today following protests by residents over the deteriorating state of the hostel and other service delivery issues.

The MEC wants to gain insight into the grievances raised by the hostel residents.

Yesterday, residents took to the streets, blocking roads with burning tyres and stones. Police intervened to restore calm, and no arrests were made.

Residents say they intend to resume protests if their concerns are not addressed.

Some of the leaders at the hostel say they have been trying to reach out to Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi about their living conditions but he is giving them a cold shoulder.

Diepkloof Hostel | Residents complain that police are entering without warrants and shooting:

