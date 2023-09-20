The Gauteng Health department says it is continuing to monitor water supply in its various health facilities. This follows notices by water utilities, Rand Water as well as Joburg Water on the impact of last Tuesday’s thunderstorms on some of its infrastructure.

Rand Water Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Plant power lines were affected. Joburg Water says its lines were also affected by a power failure at the same plant.

The department’s Motalatale Modiba says the situation is beginning to improve at some facilities.

“Bertha Gxowa Hospital experienced water shortages this morning but the situation improved later in the afternoon as water started flowing in from the municipal line. Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital is still relying on roving water tankers from Johannesburg Water and the facility’s two boreholes. Pholosong Hospital in Ekurhuleni and Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg are now back to normal,” Modiba explains.

