The Gauteng Department of Health says water supply to three of its facilities remains a challenge.

The Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital, Helen Joseph and the Pholosong Hospitals in Ekurhuleni have struggled with water supply in recent days.

However, Department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba says supply has improved since the weekend.

This comes as parts of Ekurhuleni have been without water for at least four weeks.

The City of Ekurhuleni has since deployed roving water tankers to augment the supply from service providers directly contracted by the Pholosong Hospital.

Modiba elaborates on the situation at each facility.

“Water supply at Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital is still intermittent and the facility is relying on roving water tankers from Joburg Water and its borehole. The clinical areas continue to render services to patients. [The] Helen Joseph Hospital currently has good water pressure.”

“They are fed from an alternative line through the Brixton tower. Pholosong Hospital in Ekurhuleni started receiving water from the municipal supply line on Monday morning. However, the facility is not yet receiving full water pressure,” adds Modiba.

The video below is reporting more on the story: