The Gauteng Health Department says some of its health facilities, including the Helen Joseph and Rahima Moosa hospitals in Johannesburg, are experiencing water supply interruptions.

Pholosong Hospital in Ekurhuleni also started experiencing water supply challenges from yesterday.

The department says water reservoirs supplying these hospitals experienced low water levels.

The department’s Motalatale Modiba says water tankers have been dispatched.

“All facilities that are affected have put in place diversion measures so that where they are severely impacted, they are able to divert patients to other nearby facilities. The facility management units continue to monitor the situation. We hope that the utilities will be able to improve in terms of their supply of water in the reservoirs that are supplying these particular facilities. In the meantime, we are asking for the patients and the public to bear with us as we try to navigate through this challenging period.”

MEDIA STATEMENT || GAUTENG HEALTH FACILITIES FACE WATER INTERRUPTIONS AS UTILITIES EXPERIENCE SUPPLY CHALLENGES pic.twitter.com/mmzjGdoTgo — Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) September 15, 2023