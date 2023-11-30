Gauteng health disputes part of City Power debt

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Gauteng Department of Health has disputed some of the unpaid bill amounts that City Power says are owed by the hospitals.

This week City Power in Johannesburg issued a statement listing a number of affected Gauteng hospitals that owe it millions of rand in unpaid electricity bills.

They include Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, Rahima Moosa Hospital, Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital and South Rand Hospital.

However, department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba says their records show that the R13 million and R4 million that Helen Joseph and Rahima Moosa hospitals respectively owe have since been paid.

“As the department, we can’t shy away from what we owe, but what we will not do is process payments as to where there are question marks and we need to verify. And that is why we are continuously engaging not only with the City Power and the City of Johannesburg but with the municipalities across through various forums.”

“We are trying to ensure that whatever has been invoiced has to be processed properly but also get to be verified,” adds Modiba.

The video below reports more on the story: