Water outage in some areas of Sol Plaatje expected to continue

Kimberley’s Sol Plaatje Municipality says residents can expect the water outage in some areas around the city to continue into Christmas.

This follows a major pipe burst that led to the abrupt cut in water supply. Affected areas include Platfontein, parts of Carters Glen, Soul City, the CBD and John Daka.

The municipality says in the interim they will supply water to old age homes, bereaved families and healthcare facilities.

Municipality spokesperson, Thabo Mothibi explains:

“The Sol Plaatje Municipality engineers have closed the valves and will start isolating and draining pipeline. this, in an effort to establish the magnitude of the burst and repair work required. All technical work to be undertaken is most likely to last beyond the morning of Monday, 25 December 2023. The water tankering/flatbeds will also be extended to residential areas experiencing extreme low pressure. Priority will be given to homes for the aged, healthcare facilities and households that are having funerals.”