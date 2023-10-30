27-year-old impersonating medical doctor to appear in Joburg Court

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

A 27-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates’ court on Tuesday on charges of impersonating a medical doctor.

The suspect was arrested by security personnel at the Helen Joseph Hospital on Sunday evening.

He was allegedly seen at the hospital on Friday last week making videos, and hospital staff were informed to be on the lookout for him.

Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale says, “On Sunday, the suspect was seen again in the hospital premises and apprehended by the security guards, then handed over to the Brixton police. Another case of impersonating was opened at Tembisa, where the same suspect is alleged to have used the credentials of a practicing doctor to fool other hospital staff.”