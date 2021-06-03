Taiwan calls on China to return power to the people and embark upon real political reform rather than avoiding facing up to the bloody 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in Beijing.
Friday will mark 32 years since Chinese troops opened fire to end the student-led unrest in and around the square.
The government has never released a full death toll, but estimates from human rights groups and witnesses range from 700 to 7000.
In a statement, the government of democratically-ruled and Chinese-claimed Taiwan, on the anniversary’s eve, says Beijing was avoiding saying sorry for what had happened or reflecting on its mistakes.