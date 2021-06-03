Friday will mark 32 years since Chinese troops opened fire to end the student-led unrest in and around the square.

Taiwan calls on China to return power to the people and embark upon real political reform rather than avoiding facing up to the bloody 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in Beijing.

The government has never released a full death toll, but estimates from human rights groups and witnesses range from 700 to 7000.

In a statement, the government of democratically-ruled and Chinese-claimed Taiwan, on the anniversary’s eve, says Beijing was avoiding saying sorry for what had happened or reflecting on its mistakes.