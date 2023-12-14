Limpopo secures emergency services with holiday contingency plan

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Limpopo’s Health MEC, Phophi Ramathuba, says they have put in place contingency plans to provide emergency services at health facilities and major roads during the festive season.

Speaking at the unveiling of the ambulance fleet in Mankweng, outside Polokwane, Ramathuba says the 75 new ambulances are part of R500 million to R600 million being allocated across the province.

“I want to know who is the manager on call from today until January 13 somewhere. When the schools opened, diesel must have been adequate. They must also report to me about the issue of water, which is very critical. I will be expecting each CEO to represent me. I want to hold them accountable. We are more than ready for the ambulance. I have already indicated all our major roads are catered to.”

