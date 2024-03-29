Health Department to participate in this year’s Rand Easter Show

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Gauteng Health Department says it will participate in this year’s Rand Easter Show throughout the long weekend, as part of taking health services close to the people.

The department says it has a stall, where members and visitors to the Rand Show can access comprehensive health services and information.

The department’s Motalatale Modiba explains:

“We will be offering a bouquet of health services to make it easier for the public to do health screening for HIV and TB, child immunisation for Vitamin A and Deworming and family planning services. We are making it easier to say, while you are enjoying with your family, make it a point that you also prioritize your health.”

Make a turn to our pavilion at Hall 5 at the @rand_show and get access to a basket of health services including comprehensive health screening, HIV and TB Testing Services, EPI (Child Immunisation, Vitamin A and deworming, family planning, oral health, Pap smear and PSA amongst… pic.twitter.com/RVIaikM0nO — Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) March 28, 2024

MEDIA STATEMENT || GAUTENG HEALTH ENSURES UNINTERRUPTED PROVISION OF HEALTHCARE SERVICES DURING EASTER HOLIDAYS pic.twitter.com/tDiNW6nsfs — Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) March 28, 2024