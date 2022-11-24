The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng has welcomed the resignation of its regional chairperson, Mzwandile Masina, as a councillor of the City of Ekurhuleni, which is effective from the end of December.

Masina’s resignation comes after the party took him to a disciplinary hearing after he allegedly refused to follow the ANC’s Provincial Executive Committee instruction to vote-in the Economic Freedom Fighter’s (EFF) Nkululeko Dunga as mayor in Ekurhuleni.

With Masina out of the picture, the ANC and EFF will continue to discuss a possible power sharing agreement in the cities of Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg.

ANC Gauteng Provincial Chairperson Panyaza Lesufi says they accepted the apology and the resignation, adding that, there is no bad blood and they have wished Masina well in his endeavours

“The PWC unconditionally accepted the apology and accepted the content of the letter. Which he also added in that letter that he will resign as a caucus leader in Ekurhuleni as of the 31st of December, and that was also accepted by the PWC. We wished him well; you are quite aware that he is contesting as Treasurer-General of the ANC, and we feel that we should wish him well in that endeavour.”

Gauteng ANC welcomes Masina’s resignation:

Masina will now focus on his campaign as he’s contesting for the position of the Treasurer-General of the ANC in the upcoming 55th National Conference.

