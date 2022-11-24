Former Ekurhuleni Mayor, Mzwandile Masina, has resigned as councillor.

He was a Mayor under a coalition agreement with seven parties after the 2016 local elections.

Masina has confirmed his resignation to SABC News.

Masina lost his mayoral position to the Democratic Alliance’s Tanya Campbell in the last local elections.

He is also facing a disciplinary hearing from his party after refusing to back the EFF candidate for the mayoral position during a motion of no confidence in Campbell earlier this month.

The Provincial Working Committee met with Masina this week, as per the instruction of the Provincial Executive Committee, and discussed a way forward.

Mzwandile Masina on being nominated ANC Treasurer General



The former Mayor of Ekurhuleni will offer a public apology for defying the PEC instructions on the coalition talks in the city.

Masina will now focus on his campaign as he’s contesting for the position of the Treasurer-General of the ANC in the upcoming 55th National Conference.

It’s not clear whether he will remain the ANC Ekurhuleni Regional Chairperson until after the national conference or not.