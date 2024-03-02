Malema describes Panyaza Lesufi as a liar over e-tolls saga

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has described Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi as a liar over the e-tolls saga.

Malema was speaking at the EFF provincial manifesto launch at the Dobsonville stadium on Saturday.

His comments come as Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana disputed Lesufi’s SOPA statements that the Gauteng government will do away with e-tolls in March.

Malema says it’s not surprising that Panyaza is a liar as he hails from an organization that has been lying to South Africans since 1994.

“He went to the state of the province to lie again and said in March there won’t be e-tolls. And the Minister of Finance said Panyaza the liar is lying because the e-tolls are here to stay. Panyaza has been leading Gauteng with lies because he is a liar from an organization that lied since 1994.”

CIC Julius Malema Addresses EFF Gauteng Provincial Manifesto Rally. https://t.co/ESLEtAtYSJ — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) March 2, 2024