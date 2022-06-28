Newly-elected Chairperson of the African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi, says the 14th provincial elective conference will reconvene on the weekend of the 9th and 10th of July.

It had to be called off due to delays in adopting credentials and the issue of quarantined votes from the Ekurhuleni Region, as well as an attempted court interdict.

Lesufi says they had to close the conference due to some delegates being fatigued.

Lesufi and the rest of the newly-elected leadership addressed the media at the ANC headquarters in Johannesburg on Tuesday morning.

Now, it’s up to the newly-elected leadership in the country’s economic hub to ensure that delegates complete their unfinished business.

Lesufi says they are ready to make sure that things are done the right way, making sure that the ANC is fixed from within and then get to fix the government.

He says on the weekend the conference reconvenes, additional PEC members will be voted in and then commissions will take place.

“It was quite clear that our delegates were quite fatigued and we needed to adjourn the conference. Now, the conference will continue on the 9th and the 10th of July to conclude all its business. Meaning, going to commissions, receiving commission reports, and discussing policy documents, and the finalisation the election of the Provincial Executive Committee.”

Action & delivery

Newly-elected Deputy Chairperson, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, says women are equally capable of being leaders as their male counterparts in the ANC top leadership of the province.

She says herself, deputy secretary, Tasneem Motara and Morakane Mosupyoe, who’s the provincial treasurer, are ready to take over the baton and push the agenda of the ANC on issues of women in Gauteng.

Nkomo-Ralehoko says it’s time for action and delivery.

“Once you are elected to a position, that position is for you to start working with everybody who put you in that position. And I think we are not going to disappoint, that’s why we always say as women, elect women that are capable, don’t elect us because you feel that we are women to fill positions that are there, because at the end, we undermine the women that are supposed to be there.”

Lesufi refutes claims of recalling Makhura

Meanwhile, Lesufi has denied reports that the new provincial committee is planning to recall Gauteng Premier, David Makhura from office before his term ends.

Lesufi says Makhura can leave office out of his own will, but he will never push Makhura out of the office as premier.

“Any person that feels that they will elbow him or push him or rush him out, that person is wrong. Business Day says he said he will leave when asked. If it is out of his own that he wants to leave, I don’t think this executive will stop. We are trying to get the ANC right.”

The newly-elected leadership says it will work on uniting the ANC and make sure it regains trust from across the province of Gauteng.

Jubilation as Panyaza gets elected Gauteng ANC chairperson: