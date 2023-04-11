The trial of four men accused of killing Hillary Gardee is expected to start in the Mpumalanga High Court in Mbombela today.

Philemon Lukhele, Sipho Mkhatshwa, Mduduzi Gama and Rassie Nkuna are accused of involvement in Gardee’s killing.

The deceased was the daughter of the former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Secretary-General, Godrich Gardee.

She was allegedly kidnapped and her body later found in a plantation outside Mbombela in 2022.

One of the accused, Lukhele, is out on bail while the other three accused are in police custody.

