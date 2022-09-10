The funeral of three youngsters who were among the 11 killed in a horrific car crash in Kuruman in the Northern Cape will take place on Saturday.

The head-on collision occurred on the N14 road between Kuruman and Vryburg. The uncle of the three, Phutego Metswi, says what happened is still unbelievable.

“Our hearts are still broken, the N14 is a dangerous road. Even though people sometimes drive recklessly, truck on the roads are also a problem.”

Community support

Kuruman residents have been supporting the families financially and emotionally. They say the death of eleven people has affected most young people.

Residents have also commented on the tragedy.

“The whole community of JTG, we are all affected by this accident because it came as a shock,” says a resident.

Another resident says, “Our hearts are painful, especially eleven young people, who we thought will become future leaders of this country.”

Families are currently preparing for the two mass funerals which are expected to take place this weekend.