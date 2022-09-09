The horrific death of 11 young people from Kuruman in the Northern Cape has left their families and the community devastated.

The eleven died during a horrific car crash at the weekend after two cars were involved in a head-on collision on the N14 road.

Three of the young people who were involved in the fatal car crash belong to one family. The family says losing their children in that manner has left them inconsolable.

Their uncle Phutego Metswi says what happened is still unbelievable. “Our hearts are still broken, the N14 is a dangerous road. Even though people sometimes drive recklessly, trucks on the roads are also a problem.”

Kuruman residents have been supporting their families financially and emotionally. They say the death of eleven people has affected most young people.

Residents have also commented on the tragedy “The whole community of JTG, we are all affected by this accident because it came as a shock.”

Another resident says, “Our hearts are painful, especially eleven young people, who we thought will become future leaders of this country.”

Families are currently preparing for the two mass funerals which are expected to take place this weekend.