A Northern Cape taxi driver has been jailed for causing a car crash that killed six people in 2012. Aobakwe Molapisi started his jail term on Thursday after the Kuruman Regional Court found him guilty. The State successfully argued that Molapisi failed to obey the rules of the road and caused the fatal crash on the R31 Hotazel Road.

“The Kuruman Regional Court has sentenced Aobakwe Molapisi, a taxi driver from the town of Kuruman to five year of direct imprisonment. The accused was charged with six counts of culpable homicide. He’s accused of having caused an accident in the year 2012. As the NPA, we believe this sentence will work as a deterrent to other road users to obey the rules of the road and to be alert at all times especially now as we approach the festive season”, says NPA spokesperson, Mojalefa Senokotsane.

Western Cape bus crash

Meanwhile, Western Cape Mobility Minister, Daylin Mitchell, says there were no fatalities in the bus crash that has left 38 people injured.

Mitchell has visited the crash site where the bus overturned on the N1 between the Rawsonville weighbridge and the Huguenot Tunnel in the Boland. Three of the passengers were seriously injured. The bus is believed to have left the roadway while en route to Cape Town.

Mitchell says the provincial government will have a zero tolerance approach to non-compliance with the law this festive season.

“While I am relieved that there were no fatalities, I wish to remind the public and public transport operators of the big responsibilities they have by transporting human life. Public transport will remain a priority to me in the lead up and over the festive season. I am issuing a stern warning to all operators, we will have a zero tolerance approach to compliance”, says Mitchell.

