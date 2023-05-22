Seventy one beneficiaries of the government-subsidised housing project in Wrenchville, in Kuruman, in the Northern Cape are still waiting for their houses.

At least 240 houses which were supposed to be built still have 71 outstanding after the contractor abandoned the project.

The project which has cost more than R50-million, started in 2019 and has come to a halt, leaving beneficiaries in despair.

Beneficiaries say they are disappointed.

A beneficiary adds, “The reason I applied for a house here is for my children to be safe. I can’t guarantee my life on Earth. I am already old, but I want to see my children in my house. Please help me because I am not getting younger, I am growing old. We are all unemployed.”

Beneficiaries still waiting for RDP housing: