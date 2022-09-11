The last of the eleven young men who perished in the car crash last week in Kuruman Northern Cape has been laid to rest. Tshepo Moagi was buried at Seoding village. Ten of the deceased were laid to rest at different villages on Saturday. Preliminary investigations reveal that the crash happened when one of the drivers tried to overtake on the N14 road between Vryburg and Kuruman – leading to a head on collision.

Three of the young people who were involved in the fatal car crash belong to one family.

Community support

Kuruman residents have been supporting the families financially and emotionally. They say the death of eleven people has affected most young people.

Residents have also commented on the tragedy.

“The whole community of JTG, we are all affected by this accident because it came as a shock,” says a resident.

Funeral of five of the victims laid to rest on Saturday, 10 September: