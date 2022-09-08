Friday night football returns to the KwaZulu-Natal capital, Pietermaritzburg, in what is expected to be a humdinger of a match between the home side, Maritzburg United against Supersport United at the Harry Gwala Stadium.

Both sides come from encouraging victories over the past weekend. Meanwhile, another KwaZulu-Natal team, Amazulu FC who face Chippa United on Saturday say their plan to is to ensure the Chilli Boys stay down.

The Harry Gwala Stadium is usually packed to the rafters on Friday afternoons. This week will be no different as soccer fans are expected to fill the stadium when Maritzburg United takes on Supersport United on Friday.

The home side says they expect a tough encounter from a resurgent Supersport United. But, they have an ace up their sleeve. And the victory against Pirates has helped take their confidence a notch higher.

“It’s going to be a very difficult game. It’s a motivation to the team that we won against Pirates but at the same time also it tells us the more you win the more it becomes very difficult. SuperSport will come here and make it difficult for it. It’s a tough match against SuperSport, something that we must be ready for and we know that. And we hope that on the day we get the points that we need,” says Maritzburg United FC coach John Maduka.

“It’s going to be a competition; it’s going to be a game where we need to box smart. SuperSport has got Bradley Grobler who hasn’t scored and he has just come in and scored and you can anticipate the confidence he is carrying. And we have Amadou Soukouna who also hasn’t been scoring but he has scored so it’s a game that will be tactical but we need to be box smart,” says Maritzburg United player Given Mashikinya.

Another league encounter for the KwaZulu-Natal-based side sees the in-form Amazulu FC welcoming Chippa United at the King Zwelithini Stadium in uMlazi on Saturday afternoon. The home side’s technical team says it’s well prepared and ready to add to the woes of the struggling side.

“Chippa is a team that’s resolute in defence and can also get you in a counterattack. So we have to be careful in the game especially in committing numbers in the attack. I think once we get that right and score early a goal or two, we will be good to go for the three points on the day,” says Brandon Truter: Amazulu FC coach.

“We need to attack. We need to score goals. I think we haven’t been scoring two or three so I think what we do here at training, we emphasising the offensive players to score. I think they’re doing well here at training so I think what we need is to apply ourselves on Saturday’s match,” says Makhehlene Makhaula: Amazulu FC player.

Three KwaZulu-Natal teams Richards Bay, Royal AM and Amazulu are in the top four of the DStv Premiership.