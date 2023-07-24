In the spirit of giving and emulating the generosity demonstrated by South Africa’s first democratic President Nelson Mandela, a 17-year-old girl from Bloemfontein has identified 43 learners from Kolisang Khakhau Intermediate school in the farming community of Glen and donated school shoes.

Kagisho Ranoto, through her charity organisation Kagi Charity Initiative, collects school shoes and saves up for party packs to share with the primary school learners.

Ranoto says, “It is important for me to give back because I truly believe that it is my purpose that is bestowed upon me by God and naturally I am a giver because of how I was raised. And beside that’s just purpose.”

Kolisang Khakhau Intermediate Principal, Matshediso Seekoe says the donation will go a long way in levelling the playing fields for learners at his school.

Seekoe says it is more gratifying as the gift comes from an equally young person.

“Most of our learners come from the surrounding farms and most come to school without shoes. What lady Kagi has done is very important not only to me, but to my colleagues and the learners themselves because it serves a purpose, it makes learners feel special. And I believe parents can see the impact.”