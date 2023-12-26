School shoes beneficiaries say donations will go a long way

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Some of the beneficiaries of the 1 000 School Shoes Collection Fun Run and Walk in the Ratlou Local Municipality say the donations will go a long way in bringing comfort to their children. The initiative, which includes a 13 kilometre fun walk from Mabule village to Tshidilamolomo village, is aimed at collecting and distributing schools shoes and sanitary pads to underprivileged children in the rural hinterlands of the province.

With poverty and joblessness rife in the are, this initiative serves to alleviate pressure on struggling families.

Kealeboga Garenamotse of the Tswelelopele Empowerment Foundation elaborates:

“Most of them they don’t have. We live in an area where the source of income is only grants. We know how expensive the shoes are. The reason we do it this time is because we know most of our brothers and sisters are working and they’re home this time.”

The donations have also come as a welcome relief to beneficiaries like Kesogofetse Nche, whose two children also received the much-needed shoes.

“I’m very thankful for these shoes. We are happy. My children will now attend school very well. I have five children, grants are not helping much. This shoes initiative is helpful. They didn’t have shoes. The ones I bought long time ago aren’t in a good condition anymore.”

This initiative that started in 2017, is now on its 7th edition.

