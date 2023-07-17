The Gauteng Health Department says about 700 surgical operations will be conducted at the province’s 32 hospitals to address surgery backlogs. This is part of the department’s 67 minutes for Mandela Day.

International Mandela Day is celebrated yearly on the 18th of July and calls on people to devote 67 minutes of their time to positively impact people’s lives.

Spokesperson for the Gauteng Department of Health Motalatale Modiba says the province has a backlog of more than 18 000 patients waiting for surgical procedures.

“This is part of the Department’s contribution to ensuring that we live up to the legacy Madiba has left behind of ensuring that we continue to take responsibility to make a difference. Especially where is it in our hands to make a difference. And therefore, with these surgical marathons, the intention is that beyond Mandela Day on a quarterly basis, the department will continue to run such marathons until we have eliminated the surgery backlogs.”

