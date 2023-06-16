Acting Free State Premier, Ketso Makume has emphasised the importance of giving the youth access to information. Makume says this will enable young people to empower themselves.

He was speaking at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Mangaung in the Free State ahead of the official commemoration of June 16 in the province.

Different government departments have set up their stands for young people to interact with officials and gather information. Today marks 47 years since the 1976 uprising that saw student protests over the use of Afrikaans as the language of instruction in schools. Makume says a coordinated approach is integral to dealing with the challenges facing the youth…

“Indeed, most of our young people are disillusioned because of the manner in which they have been exposed to these things. It was in a manner in which it was only silos. One department would do something there which is linked to other agencies or to other financial sectors. But because there wasn’t any coordination, any coherence in what they were doing. So today’s event is trying to bring some cohesion into and amongst these sectors that are going to help young people.”

Meanwhile, security around the Dr Rantlai Petrus Molemela stadium in Bloemfontein has been tightened ahead of the National Youth Day commemoration.

Traffic officers and police are controlling access to the stadium precinct where Deputy President Paul Mashatile is expected to address young people attending the event on Friday afternoon.

Mangaung Municipality spokesperson Qondile Khedama say they have placed traffic and security officials at strategic points.

“We would like to alert everyone arriving in the City that all entrances of the city will have serious visibility of security officers and the SAPS. Obviously, there must be cooperation as we have taken the measure to regulate traffic flow,” adds Khedama.

