Free State matric learners say their dedication and commitment throughout the year will finally pay off, as more than 35 000 students in the province are ready to sit for their final exams.

Free State Education MEC Tate Makgoe says they are combat-ready for the 2022 matric exams. The department held a national senior certificate pledge signing ceremony at Ipetleng Secondary school in Petrusburg.

The pledge is in an effort to adopt a proactive approach to the elimination of examination-related irregularities. The province recorded the highest matric pass rate in the country by obtaining 85 percent last year.

The matric class of 2022 says they are excited and anxious at the same time. All the hard work they put in throughout the year will finally be tested. They say they are confident that they will do well.

Matric learners will be writing their first paper, Computer Application Technology on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, at Comtech combined school in Bloemfontein, learners are pushing hard despite power outages.

Looking at the readiness of matric class of 2022 with COSAS:

Teachers say they are optimistic that they will produce quality results.

Comtech combined school teacher Likeleli Khomari says, “We worked hard with our learners and we are certain that we will reclaim our position despite challenges of load shedding.”

The Education Department says contingency measures are in place for any eventualities.

Makgoe says all hands are on deck for the final exams.

“The issue of Eskom is really a challenge but we are trying to say to our learners don’t panic, we will do all our best to engage the powers that be. Eskom and municipalities ensure that during the time learners are writing, there shouldn’t be any disruption,” Makgoe says.

The Education Department says there is an increase of more than 2 000 learners who will be writing matric exams.