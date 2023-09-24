The South African Chapter of the International Association of Women Judges has described the death of Regional Court Magistrate Mamello Thamae as a loss to the legal fraternity.

Thamae’s body was found in the boot of a vehicle in Lesotho on Friday after she was reported missing together with her husband on Thursday at Heilbron.

Thamae has been described as a hard-working and dedicated professional in the judiciary.

Her husband has been arrested by Lesotho Mounted Police and is facing extradition to face a murder charge in connection with her death.

The association has lamented the scourge of gender-based violence and called on the police to speed up its investigations into Thamae’s death.

