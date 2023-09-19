The African National Congress (ANC) has dismissed the motion of no confidence against Free State premier, Mxolisi Dukwana as a motion of confusion, in the legislature.

During the debate, the ANC expressed the party’s full support behind Dukwana. ANC’s member of parliament, Vusi Tshabalala says the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) cited pieces of legislation that were not relevant.

The motion comes after a reply from Dukwana that more than R3 million was spent on the funeral of the late Education MEC Tate Makgoe in March this year.

EFF calls to bring a motion of no confidence in Free State Premier Mxolisi Dukwana:

Tshabalala says the motion is not in the best interest of the people but EFF is using it as an opportunist stand.

“Well for us it was not a motion just a motion of confusion and as the ANC we rejected the motion because it’s baseless and remember that the honourable premier does not work with the processes of supply chain, this is a matter that needs the auditor general to go through it. The audit committees of different departments but you must remember that honourable MEC Ntate Tate Makgoe was on of the greatest leaders of the country who has actually produced better results in education.”

Freedom Front Plus (FFP) member of parliament, Armand Cloete says the decision should be left for the public in the elections next year.

Cloete says that there is no one in the ANC that the FFP has confidence in.

“It’s quite easy and it’s common knowledge that in the ANC there’s no such thing as good or bad leadership. There is bad and worse leadership and I said today we have a situation where we have to choose from less of two evils rather the devil you know than the devil you don’t know. But the question also remains should the premier be replaced who is it going to be there is no leadership in the ANC currently.”