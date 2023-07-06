In a bizarre incident on the M4 northbound near Quality Street in Wentworth, just south of Durban, one person has sustained serious injuries. The accident occurred when a metal object flew off a truck and pierced the windscreen of a passing vehicle, injuring a passenger in the front seat.

According to Gareth Jamieson, spokesperson for Advanced Life Support Medical Services, emergency services were called to the scene after reports of a severe accident. Upon arrival, paramedics discovered that a taxi travelling northbound had collided with a piece of steel that had dislodged from a truck travelling in the opposite direction.

The steel structure had penetrated the taxi’s windscreen, causing severe injuries to the passenger seated in the front. The incident is being regarded as a freak accident due to the unusual circumstances surrounding it.

Advanced Life Support paramedics swiftly worked to stabilise the injured passenger at the scene before transporting them to a nearby hospital for further medical care.